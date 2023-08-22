Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Upbound Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upbound Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Upbound Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Upbound Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.36. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

