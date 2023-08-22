Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.51 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

