Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a report issued on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

