Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

