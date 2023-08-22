RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Position Reduced by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,894,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $194,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %

RB Global stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.