Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

