Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

RLAY stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

