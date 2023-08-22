ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Given New $8.75 Price Target at HSBC

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
