Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,052 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 211.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

