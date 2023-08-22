Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,786 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

