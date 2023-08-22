RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) PT Lowered to $2.40 at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX

RLX Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 210.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,603 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 2,055.5% in the fourth quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,990,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 2,852,132 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.