Robert Alan Berman Buys 25,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,025,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,187.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 9.2 %

REKR stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REKR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,484,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.