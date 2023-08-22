Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $485.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

