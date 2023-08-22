Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $485.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.