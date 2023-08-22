Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Underperform

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Breville Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

BVILF opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.60. Breville Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.77.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

