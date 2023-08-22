Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

