Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Releases Earnings Results

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($35.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($35.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

