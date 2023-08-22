Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Cut by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

