Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.14 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $929.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00168613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028572 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00235678 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,105.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

