Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOUR. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 240,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after buying an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

