Simon Pryce Buys 14,500 Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £99,760 ($127,277.37).
Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 27th, Simon Pryce purchased 16,400 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £124,640 ($159,020.16).
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($297,473.85).
Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 700.40 ($8.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. RS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,150.57 ($14.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
