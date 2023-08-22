SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $215.56 million and $13.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.10 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17571102 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $14,500,164.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.