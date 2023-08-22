Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

