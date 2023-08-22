Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 13,480 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

