Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 184,200 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

