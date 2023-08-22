Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,880 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $745.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $781.28 and its 200 day moving average is $736.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

