Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 61,426 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,426 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

SNOW opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

