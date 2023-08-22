Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.37, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

