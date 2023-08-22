Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

