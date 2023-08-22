Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

