Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,630 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

