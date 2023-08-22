Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.52 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,713 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.28% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after buying an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 103.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

