Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

