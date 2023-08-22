Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.21 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

AMT stock opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $274.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

