Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Snap-on worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

SNA opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

