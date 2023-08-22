Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

View Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

