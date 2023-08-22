Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $671.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

