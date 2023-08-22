Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 309,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $8,377,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

