Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 131,083 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 248.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,083 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

