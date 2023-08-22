Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,440 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

