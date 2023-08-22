Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.49 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.48.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 38.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.