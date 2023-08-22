Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,178 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

