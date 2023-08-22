Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.26.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

