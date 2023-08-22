Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,217 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.09.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

