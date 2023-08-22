Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 165 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

