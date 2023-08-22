Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 206,383 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

