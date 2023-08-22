Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,253 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.50 and its 200-day moving average is $277.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

View Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.