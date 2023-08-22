Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 729 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.