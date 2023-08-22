Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 747 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

