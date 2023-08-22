Smart Block Chain City Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,379.19 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $93.18 million and approximately $22,379.19 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

